One year anniversary of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance

Thursday marks one year since University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while on a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators later found her body in a cornfield in rural Poweshiek County on August 21.

The man who is now charged in her death led investigators to Tibbetts' body. Investigators say he followed Tibbetts in his car while she was jogging but panicked and got mad when she threatened to call the police.

25-year-old Christhian Rivera's murder trial is expected to begin in November.

