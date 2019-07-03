One year anniversary since 2 died and 5 were injured from Rock Island Courthouse tree branch fell

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - It has been one year since two died and five were injured after a Rock Island Courthouse tree branch fell.
The tree was removed just a few days following the incident.
The area where the tragic accident took place is closed to the public this year with a fence surrounding the property.
Meanwhile, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the case.
