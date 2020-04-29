One year later: HESCO barrier breach in downtown Davenport

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the failure of the HESCO barrier that sent water from the Mississippi River pouring into downtown Davenport.

(KWQC)

The flood of 2019 left long-lasting impacts in Davenport – including the permanent closure of some downtown businesses – and the Quad-Cities.

Many in the community stepped up to help those impacted by the floods. City officials launched a flood task force to look at a plan moving forward to protect the city from future floods.

Take a look back at some of the major events leading up to and following the HESCO barrier breach:

March 15, 2019

Multiple cities throughout the Quad Cities area prepare for flooding by putting flood walls and sandbags into place.

April 26, 2019

Davenport city officials say the city has broken a record for the number of days at major flood stage.

April 30, 2019

10 a.m.

Davenport officials hold a press conference. Public Works Director Nicole Gleason gives an update on the barrier and says it has not been up for such a long period.

3:33 p.m.

The force of the floodwaters knocks causes a HESCO barrier to fail on River Drive at Pershing Avenue. Pershing, Iowa and Second streets were underwater.

4 p.m.

The National Weather Service sends an alert of a flash flood emergency in Davenport, urging people downtown to immediately seek higher ground. Public works officials report that a temporary flood barrier had failed and that many people sought shelter on the rooftops of downtown buildings.

5 p.m.

The Mississippi River at Davenport is recorded at 21.88 feet — the fifth highest for the spot ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

May 1, 2019

Twenty-four hours after the breach, downtown businesses work together to get back on their feet.

May 2, 2019

Representatives with the HESCO Group come to Davenport to investigate what caused the barrier to fail. The company tells TV6 they're hoping to find out what gave way on the barrier.

The Mississippi River at the Quad Cities reaches 22.64 feet shortly before noon. The previous record was 21.63 feet in July 1993.

Several local organizations also announce they will put on a benefit concert to help with flood recovery in Davenport.

The breach also renews debates about a flood wall in Davenport.

May 3, 2019

Officials with the HESCO Group say their investigation shows "no structural fault of the barrier."

May 9, 2019