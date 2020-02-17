Oops! Implosion fails to topple tower in Dallas

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) - An attempt to implode a high-rise office building fails in Texas.

A demolition effort in Dallas is not a complete success. (Source: Ashlar Projects/KTVT/CNN)

Much of the 11-story structure did come down, but a tower remains standing despite numerous attempts to topple it.

It wasn't the ending onlookers expected.

"You could see the building fall down and then that tower there just kind of stopped," said witness Ed McAndrew. "And everybody went, 'Oh no!' And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing."

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition says it is common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

"The leaning tower of Dallas, there you go," said onlooker D.W. Lewis, with a laugh.

Crews will use a crane and wrecking ball over the course of the week to knock the structure down.

The site will become part of a new, 27-acre mixed-use development, with high-rise residential and office towers.

There are plans for hotels, restaurants, a park and entertainment.

"The size of the project and the location is phenomenal," said Artemio De La Vega, CEO of De La Vega Capital. "We're centrally located, which is where the name The Central comes from."

But the central can't be built until "the leaning tower of Dallas" finally falls. Officials say the standing tower does not pose any sort of threat to pedestrians or neighboring structures.

I'm sure that they'll finish the job and get it done," Lewis said. "It's just one of those things."

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.