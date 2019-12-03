Open house held to discuss I-74 River Bridge construction route

An open house will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11 for discussion on the I-74 River Bridge construction route.

The Illinois Dept. of Transportation proposed a new route that detours Illinois-bound I-74 traffic from the bridge to local roads so that construction crews can continue expanding the interstate to three lanes in each direction in Moline by the end of 2020.

You can read the full announcement below.

"The new configuration would be in place until the Iowa-bound bridge is complete.

A public meeting will be held to detail the new route, address public questions and offer an opportunity to provide feedback. Conducted in an open house format, the meeting will allow the public to attend at any time between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Specifically, the meeting will include:

- A video presentation detailing the route change

- Exhibits highlighting project routes and information

- An opportunity to speak directly with project team members

- The chance to provide feedback on proposed traffic changes for the official project record

For more information, you can sign up for construction updates, or submit comments by vistiing I74RiverBridge.com, or calling them at 1-866-I74-4ALL (474-4255)."