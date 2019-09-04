Opening statements made in trial of Ohio cheerleader accused of killing her newborn baby

Opening statements were made Wednesday in the aggravated murder trial of an Ohio cheerleader accused of killing her newborn baby.

Prosecutors say former Carlisle High School cheerleader Brooke "Skylar" Richardson killed her newborn daughter and buried the remains in her back yard two years ago.

They say Richardson didn't want the baby, never intended to keep it, and that she admitted to police her baby was alive for about five minutes.

"She took her newborn's life and disposed of that body in the yard behind their home. She then cleaned up the entire bloody mess and destroyed any evidence of her daughter's existence before climbing into bed and going to sleep," Warren County assistant prosecutor Steve Knippen said.

The defense countered there were half-truths in what the state was saying, and that the baby, who Richardson named Annabelle, was stillborn.

"She walks seven steps into the bathroom and sits down with the urge to urinate and delivers a baby. But, the baby is white, the umbilical cord is not attached, the baby's not breathing, not moving, no sounds," defense attorney Charlie Rittgers said.