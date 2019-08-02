Operation Horses for Heroes has returned to the Quad Cities, providing an outlet and a sliver of hope for military personnel, veteran, and family dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or other kinds of emotional challenges. This therapy, Equine Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) utilizes horses experientially as tools for mental and behavioral health therapy. Entirely in nature, each person takes something different from the program.

Just a brainstorm 5 years ago, Operation Horses for Heroes is turning lives around today. Director and Founder, Jerry Paulsen, says “We thought why don’t we do something to help the veterans and I’m a veteran myself and thought yeah, let's pay it forward and we created it on a napkin.”

Veteran Troy Landis found the help he was needing with this program. He says, “This organization responded immediately. There was an instant connection. It's like they understood me, where I was at, and that made me comfortable so I gravitated towards them.” Landis says things got 10-times better after going through the program.

Nestled on a family farm in Blue Grass, the entirely free event first hit the Quad Cities last August. Jeff Harrison, the second-time host says that after seeing such a huge shift in the vets last year, he was happy to open the invite again. “As a vet, it's important that we pass it on any way we can. I actually have the capabilities to help and it's a very worthy event.” All of this wouldn't be possible without generous donations, of food and supplies, from organizations across our community that carry them through the weekend.

While the vets work through some pretty tough stuff- they also have fun along the way. Landis adds, “We do really have a good time. If I can get through it and what I've been through, anybody can get through it.”

