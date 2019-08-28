Optical illusion makes Mississippi appear to flow backwards

If it looks like the Mississippi River is flowing backwards in the Quad Cities right now, your eyes are playing tricks on you.

A number of KWQC TV6 viewers have commented on the odd sight which experts say is caused by winds and water flow.

Although the Mississippi flows south from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, the Quad Cities Area is distinct in that the region marks the only spot along the way where the river’s footprint runs from east to west.

On Wednesday, winds in the QCA gusted up to 40 MPH from the northwest, pushing against the river’s natural east-to-west jog.

“If the wind is blowing in an upstream direction, ripples on the surface may make it appear that the river is flowing upstream or backwards,” said Jon Nania, deputy director of the USGS Central Midwest Water Science Center.

“The Mississippi is a slower-moving river in general and the wind can create this illusion a little easier on that river.”