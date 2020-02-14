Oquawka man charged after home is broken into in Henderson County

An Oquawka man has been arrested on residential burglary charges.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 44-year-old Christopher J. Pierce.

According to the sheriff's office, a resident had called 911 after he was alerted by his in-home camera security system that someone was in his home.

Officials say the caller was able to remain on the phone with the dispatcher and watch the in-home security video while the suspect was in the home. He then described the suspect to the dispatcher while law enforcement was on their way to the home.

Officials have identified that suspect as Pierce and say he left the home by the time they had arrived. Pierce was found approximately one block away from the home according to the sheriff's office.

Pierce was taken into custody and following an investigation, deputies say they learned he had burglarized the home on a previous occasion where money was stolen.

Pierce is charged with criminal trespass to a residence, residential burglary and theft over $500.

He is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on no bond awaiting a court appearance.