Oregon Coach Stops Gunman

A coach at an Oregon high school is being hailed as a hero after witnesses say he stopped a gunman inside the school.

School officials say two students informed a staff member at Parkrose High School about worrying behavior from the student.

The suspect - who has not been named - texted his ex-girlfriend that he would be late to school - then he showed up with a gun.

Police swarmed the high school after reports of a gunman on campus.

The gunman reportedly entered a classroom with a rifle and tried to cock it when head football coach Keanon Lowe subdued the gunman.

Some students ran out of the school while others hid in closets or theater makeup rooms.

Officers recovered the gun on the scene - it is not clear whether there were any shots fired.

Police then swept the high school and cleared the scene.

Students were reunited with their parents in a parking lot a short distance from the school.

They describe a chaotic scene inside the school, but they say they're grateful for Coach Lowe.

Lowe reportedly told a local paper he was just happy he could be there for the kids and the community.

