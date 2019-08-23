Oregon girl donates money from lemonade stand, helps kids pay for school supplies

As the last few weeks of summer melt away, one sixth-grader from Oregon is on a mission.

A 12-year-old from Oregon is helping kids in her community with her lemonade stand. (NBC)

12-year-old Annabelle Tinio decided to make a small lemonade stand with a big goal: help families in her community.

She even has the perfect business model: make your little brother stand out in the sun and hold the sign while you sit in the shade and watch customers roll in.

But the funky fresh cool drink in the heat isn't the only aid she's giving. She's donating the money to those who don't have enough money for new school supplies for the school year.

"I know there's people that don't have that much money to pay for school supplies," Annabelle said.

The City of Gresham even waived the fee for the permit in order for her to give back more to the community.