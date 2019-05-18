Organization holds free services for veterans

Helping veterans in the community. A Davenport organization held a free food give away for local veterans Saturday morning.

37 Pets belonging to veterans received free vaccinations as well. The act of kindness is part of the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center annual program. Each third week of the new month, free services are offered to veterans. Volunteers and vets that attended say they are appreciative.

“We give back to our community by thanking those who have served and sacrificed for us. It makes them realize how much we appreciate them and all they have done for us and it helps us as a community be apart,” said Lola VanDeWalle, founder of Quad City Veterans Outreach Center.

“It means a lot that there are all these people in our community that really rally around veterans to make a difference,” said Randace Muse, Army veteran.

The next outreach event is the third weekend in June. The outreach center is open Monday through Friday located at 2720 West Locust Street Davenport.