Organization holds future planning classes for parents of children with disabilities

An area woman is sharing her story of why she and her husband created a trust fund for their daughter who has special needs. They say it's something families need to look into.

It’s become a routine for Marcia Voltz to greet her daughter Tami at the bus as she’s dropped off home. It’s not routine though for Tami to have a camera in her face, but she doesn't mind.

“Look at the picture,” said Tami.

After a hard day at work, mom offers her a snack.

“I don't have any bake potatoes salad, but I have some grapes,” said Marcia.

What better thing to do after your tummy is full but sing.

“Tami is a special needs child and she's an adult now. She does require 24/7 care. She’s not someone who can be left alone at home,” said Voltz.

It’s why Marcia and her husband started looking at a trust fund for her.

Through the help of the Arc of the Quad Cities. An organization that works to help families with children of disabilities. The couple was able to get connected to Brian Rubin, an attorney they meet at a conference in Chicago. It was at Rubin’s conference that they began brainstorming setting up a trust fund for Tami.

A local lawyer drafted a trust fund for the Voltzs. A few months later, the couple returned to Rubin’s conference and he found errors. So he helped them properly set up a trust fund. Since that experience, Marcia has made it a mission to share her story, so others don’t have a similar problem.

The Arc of the Quad Cities is also championing for the same goal. The organization is now bringing some of those speakers and resources to the Quad Cities for a session called “Fall Parent Learning Series”.

Mary Anne Ehlert is one of the many speakers. She’s a certificated financial advisor and CEO of Protected Tomorrows. On Thursday and Friday, at the Community Health Care in Rock Island, she held a class called “Building a Care Plan & Securing Government Benefits”.

“We give them checklists in the class for all the things they should be making sure that they are doing right. So they walk out empowered. They don't feel so helpless,” said Mary Anne Ehlert.

The goal is to educate families and arm them with the right information

“To really teach people about how you plan for that long life that people with disabilities currently have and really plan for a quality life for people with disabilities,” said Michael Glanz, Executive Director of the Arc of the Quad Cities.

So that families like the Voltzs can give their children a better life.

“By enlarge she (Tami) just makes our lives even more fulfilled,” said Marcia.

Brian Rubin, Benjamin Rubin, and Sherri Schneider will lead the next session on September 20. Registration for the class starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Health Care 2750 11th Street, Rock Island. Mary Anne Ehlert will return to the Quad Cities on November 7th 6:00 p.m. -7:30: p.m. and November 8th 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. She will be discussing retiring for three, funding and the ABLE Act. Those sessions are free. For more information, visit the Arc of the Quad Cities