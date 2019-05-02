Organizations come together to put on flood relief concert for Davenport

Several local organizations are coming together to put on a benefit concert to help with flood recovery in Davenport.

The RiverCenter, Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, the River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS, LLC are partnering for "Flood Fest" in June. All proceeds will support downtown Davenport recovery efforts.

"As we get to the recovery process, it will soon be time to help those who are rebuilding. This flood relief benefit concert is shaping up to be an epic show and provide all Quad Citizens the opportunity to support recovery efforts," said Kyle Carter, Executive Director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber.

The concert is happening Friday, June 7 at the River Center in Davenport.

Proceeds will be shared with Grow Quad Cities, which will serve as a fund for community members wanting to donate to help with flood recovery efforts. Downtown Davenport Partnership will help determine fund distribution to those businesses in need.

Ticket information and musical guests will be announced soon as details are confirmed.