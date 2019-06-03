Organizers preparing for Blues Fest in new city

The mighty Mississippi is forcing blues fest to move to East Moline.

Standing water fills River Drive in Davenport. The traffic lights are not in operation and the ducks are taking it all in as they enjoy an afternoon snack. LeClaire Park & Bandshell where Blues Fest is annually held can barely be seen.

“Floods going on, you're kind of in limbo and don't know what's going to go on,” said John Resch, Mississippi Valley Blues Society President.

Over in East Moline, workers are putting the finishing touches to the stage at Murphy Park inside the bend development. The venue will be the new location for the 34th blues festival located at 900 Bend Boulevard. Although, it's not their original spot organizers are hopeful.

“There are some things there that obviously aren't the same. The river is not right there, it's not the Bandshell which is kind of a tradition for us. I think it's going to work out well, there are other amenities there,” said Resch.

Owners of the park are determined to make it a success.

“Good opportunity for both of us and it's a good opportunity for the Quad Cities to come down and see what the bend has to offer,” said Tyler Murphy, Murphy Parks Events LLC Owner.

This isn't the first time the society has had to relocate because of weather conditions.

“So to have the support it's important and keeps us motivated to keep us going,” said Resch.

Blues Fest is scheduled for July 5th and 6th. You can buy tickets on Eventbrite or Mississippi Valley Blues Society website.

In 2014, the Blues Foundation honored the society with “Keeping Blues Alive” award for continuing to host the festival despite having to relocate because of flooding. The society did reach out to other venues including the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, but other events have already been planned.

