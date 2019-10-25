Orion High School presentation aims to educate about risks of vaping

The fight to educate and protect teenagers from the dangers of vaping was the goal of a school assembly at Orion High School on Thursday, as the amount of teenagers who vape continues to rise across the country.

Orion High School held an assembly on Thursday to educate students about the risks of vaping.

"One in three high school students are currently doing it, supposedly. Adults, or educators or parents we just have to be aware," Nathan DeBaillie, Principal at Orion High School, said.

Two health professionals from Genesis Health brought their presentation to the school to educate students.

"It's not just water vapor. There's actually nicotine and other chemicals," Jamie Smith, an Exercise Physiologist at Genesis said.

"Metals. Lead. Nickel. Tin. Formaldehyde, stuff to use to preserve dead bodies. All that stuff is in there," Natalie Bochenek, who is also an exercise Physiologist at Genesis, said.

They say a main reason teenagers are vaping, and why they continue to vape, is because of peer pressure.

"When they see their friends doing it. We've been there. It's easier to say yes than to be the outsider that turns away and won't do it," Bochenek said.

One student, who is a sophomore at Orion High School said she sees a lot of students vape.

"I definitely do know people who vape. My close friends don't, but it's not hard in this day and age to know someone who does," Izzy Nordstrom said.

About a year ago, Orion High School installed sensors in the bathrooms that are able to detect when someone is vaping. It then sends an alert to some of the staff at the school, including Principal DeBaillie. He said the school's main goal is to create a positive place for all of their students.

"We can't control everything they do, obviously, but we want when they come through the doors here at the high school, we want it to be a safe, healthy environment. So if we can help promote that, that's what we're going to do," DeBaillie said.