Osaka in Moline to pay nearly $79,000 in back wages to employees

A Quad City restaurant is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, the Osaka Buffet in Moline has to pay nearly $79,000 in back wages to 33 current and former employees.

The government determined the restaurant violated minimum wage, weekly salaries, record keeping requirements by paying all employees involved flat, weekly salaries, regardless of their job type or the number of hours they worked.

Officials with the government say Osaka Buffet also failed to maintain records of wages paid to employees by either cash or check.

