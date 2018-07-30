UPDATE: Trial scheduled for Iowa woman accused of strangling 5-year-old child

UPDATE 2/14 (AP): A September trial has been scheduled for an Iowa woman accused of using pajama pants to strangle her 5-year-old daughter.

Wapello County District Court records say 23-year-old Kelsie Thomas, of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Her trial start is set to start Sept. 10.

Police and medics were sent to Thomas' home in Ottumwa after a 911 call on July 19, 2018. Her daughter, Cloe Thomas, was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has said Kelsie Thomas told investigators that she killed Cloe.

ORIGINAL (KWQC): A five-year-old Ottumwa girl found unresponsive in her home on July 19 died of strangulation, the Iowa State Medical Examiner announced Monday.

The medical examiner also reports it is classifying the death of Cloe Chandler as a homicide.

Police announced last week that Chandler’s mother, Kelsie Thomas, 22, of Ottumwa, is charged with first-degree murder in her daughter’s death.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said that during interviews with state and Ottumwa police on July 26, Thomas “admitted to killing her daughter.”

The Associated Press reported Monday that Thomas’ bail was originally set at $100,000 but has since been raised to $500,000, cash-only.

Chandler’s obituary states she graduated from pre-school from pre-school in May and “loved riding her bike, sticker books, sunflowers and everything purple.”

State investigators tell KWQC Thomas and her husband have another child in addition to Chandler.