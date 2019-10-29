Our first snow is a reminder to get geared up for winter

Ready or not, the snow is here! While the snow we picked up Tuesday morning could pass as a “light dusting”, we could see much more snow later this week. This serves as a gentle reminder that it’s time to get our cars, and our homes, all dialed in for the winter season that looms ahead.

Some reminders to make sure your car is up to speed…

• Pull out the brushes & scrapers

• Check tire pressure & batteries

• Make sure the coolant is full & tires are in good condition

• Throw an emergency kit in your car (& don’t forget blankets!)

In terms of getting your home geared up, pull out the ice melt, rock salt, and snow shovels. If you don’t have any leftover and stored somewhere, from last season, you’ll want to head out to the stores to pick these items up.

If you use a snowblower, make sure to clean out the leftover gas from last year to prevent it from gumming up the carburetor. Now is also the time to bring it in for seasonal maintenance.

While an October snow is typically never welcomed, the silver lining, in this case, is that it’s easing us into the bigger amounts of snow that we could see later this week.

To keep up with delays and cancellations, for schools, organizations, and churches in the season ahead, download the TV-6 News App for the most up to date information. You’ll want the latest on road conditions before heading out the door and Quad Cities Today will always have the information for you first thing in the morning.

Happy Winter!

