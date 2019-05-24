Outdoor warning sirens criteria go beyond tornadoes

As we prepare for the potential of severe weather, it’s important to remember that outdoor warning sirens go off for more reasons than just tornadoes. Scott County has 27 Outdoor Warning Sirens that are activated for severe weather or a potentially life threatening event. As soon as you hear an outdoor warning that’s your cue to get inside immediately and tune into either KWQC for information on the severe weather risk in your area or turn on a NOAA weather radio.

Sirens are sounded every 15 minutes during an event and they end only once the National Weather Service cancels the warning. The same siren goes off across communities but the criteria for when they go off changes based on location. In July of 2009, the guidelines for outdoor warning sirens were adopted by Rock Island County, Scott County, Rock Island Arsenal and the cities of Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Davenport and Bettendorf.

In the Quad City Metro, the sirens are issued for…

• Tornadoes

• Thunderstorms with winds 70 MPH or greater (potential for whole trees to snap or uproot)

• Golf ball sized hail or larger (potential for windows to break)

The sirens are specifically designed to alert people who are outside, so they won’t always be heard indoors. This is when the QCWeather App comes in handy. It will give you all the latest information including watches, warnings and notifications for weather events, tailored to your specific location.

The sirens are tested on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:00 AM in the Quad Cities, unless there is severe weather and the Quad Cities typically sees about 5 storms per year that meet siren criteria.