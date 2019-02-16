Outdoor Show In Rock Island

Outdoor fans came together today to think spring at the QC outdoor show.

There was fishing and hunting equipment, boats, and food for all, with dozens of booths to choose from. Many are looking forward to finally being able to go outside without having to worry about the cold.

"People are sick of winter and are ready to look at spring fishing tackle and that's what we're here to sell!" said Paula Griggs, RD Tackle Employee. While they do sell ice fishing equipment, Griggs tells KWQC she'd much rather fish in the summer.

The show is on until 8 pm tonight, and they'll be back tomorrow from 10 am to 4 pm at the QCCA Expo Center.