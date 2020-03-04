Outdoor burning a BAD idea, Thursday! Blustery all day.

Thursday will bring a storm system passing just to our north. This system, along with bringing some clouds from time to time and a chance for some afternoon sprinkles or light showers, will bring northwest winds that will occasionally gusts to around 45 mph. This is enough wind to cause minor tree damage and sporadic power outages. More importantly, with spring cleaning and yard work high on the agenda, these winds along with very dry conditions could be dangerous. Outdoor burning on these windy days of late Winter/early Spring is NEVER a good idea! For that reason the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Thursday from the Metro Quad Cities and adjacent areas northwest into eastern Iowa along and north of Interstate 80. From west central Illinois and points west into Iowa, where no rain is expected, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday. Again, conditions will persist through the day that could allow any outdoor fires to spread rapidly! Best thing to do is wait till we get some rain and green things up before you think about burning outdoors! We have rain in the forecast for early next week!