Thousands of outages reported throughout Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - TV6 is seeing hundreds of outages currently throughout the Quad Cities.
Below is a breakdown of outages reported throughout the Quad Cities as of 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
ALLIANT ENERGY:
Total affected: 1,100+ (South of Mt. Pleasant)
AMEREN ENERGY:
Total affected: 2,800+
(Counties: Adam, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, Logan, Madison, Marion, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, St Clair, Warren)
MIDAMERICAN ENERGY:
Total affected: 850+
(Quad Cities IA, Quad Cities IL)
