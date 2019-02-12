UPDATE: Over 11,000 outages reported throughout the Quad Cities

TV6 is seeing thousands of outages currently throughout the Quad Cities.

Below is a breakdown of outages reported throughout the Quad Cities as of 12:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

ALLIANT ENERGY:

Total affected: 2,325

View outage map here.

AMEREN ENERGY:

Total affected: 6,921

(Counties: Bureau, Christian, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jefferson, Knox, La Salle, Marion, Marshall, Mc Lean, Mercer, Monroe, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Putnam, Randolph, Richland, Shelby, St Clair, Stark, Tazewell, Vermilion, Warren, Woodford.)

View outage map here.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY:

Total affected: 1,994

(Des Moines, Quad Cities IA, Quad Cities IL affected)

View outage map here.

Are you experiencing an outage? Let us know here.

MidAmerican Energy says it has requested additional crews to be on stand-by and assist with outages. The combination of ice and high wind is causing tree limbs to fall onto power lines. A spokesman for the utility company says the conditions are also causing power lines to move up and down creating what is known as "galloping". The movement can snap power lines.

Tree and line crews from Des Moines, Waterloo, and Iowa City are currently staging in the Quad City metro to assist when needed and get power restored more quickly.

