Over 120 children died in 2019 in Illinois despite having contact with DCFS

A report highlighting persistent problems within Illinois' child welfare agency shows 123 children died in the past fiscal year despite having contact with the Department of Children and Family Services.

That's the highest number in roughly 15 years.

Of the 123 deaths, 24 were ruled a homicide, 37 were considered accidental, 34 were natural, seven were suicide and 21 were undetermined.

The annual report investigates the deaths of children who came into contact with the state agency within 12 months.

Released this month, the report covers the fiscal year that ended last June.