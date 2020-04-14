Over 1,200 additional cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 70+ new deaths announced

State health officials announce 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total to 23,247 cases in 88 counties.

On Tuesday, Rock Island County health officials reported 10 additional confirmed cases, bringing the total to 160.

Henry County also reported two more cases, bringing the total to 25.

State officials also announced 74 new deaths, bringing the total to 868. Here is the list of the new deaths:

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- Jackson County: 1 male 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s. This is the second death reported in the county.

- Will County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+

In addition, 4,848 more tests were performed over the last 25 hours with more than 110,000 people receiving tests. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Read the original version