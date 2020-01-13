Over $12,000 worth of damages estimated after house fire in Bettendorf

Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in Bettendorf. The call was for a structure fire on Queens Drive just after 11 a.m.

Officials with the city say the first unit to respond saw black smoke coming from the front door and the ventilation stack.

Responding crews entered and quickly extinguished the fire that was located in the basement.

Officials estimate the damage to be around $12,500; $2,500 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Bettendorf Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Davenport Fire Department, Riverdale Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, Medic EMS and MidAmerican.