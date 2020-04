Over 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; state total surpasses 24,500

IDPH announced 1,346 new cases, bringing the state total to 24,593 cases in 89 counties.

Officials also announced 80 new deaths, bringing the total to 948. Here are the latest deaths announced by the state:

- Cook County: 1 female teens, 1 male 30s, 2 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 3 males 70s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Ogle County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

In addition, the state conducted an additional 6,313 tests over the last 24 hours. To date, 116,929 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

