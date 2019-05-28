Over 1,500 customers without power throughout Iowa and Illinois

Over 1,500 customers are without power according to multiple power company websites in the TV6 viewing area.

Strong storms are expected to roll in this afternoon throughout the TV6 viewing area and the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day. Strong storms, winds and hail may be to blame for hundreds of power outages now throughout the area.

As of 1:30 p.m., MidAMerican's outage map, shows there are currently 593 customers without power. Out of that number, 391 of those customers are in the Quad Cities Area.

According to Ameren's website, there are 637 customers without power in Illinois.

According to Alliant's website, there are 294 customers without power in Iowa.