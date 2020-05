According to MidAmerican Energy Company's website, there are currently over 1,700 without power in the Quad Cities, Iowa area.

As of 3:36 p.m,. there are 905 customers without power; 537 of those customers are located in the Quad Cities, Iowa area. The website shows 362 customers in the Quad Cities, Illinois area are also affected.

According to the website crews are working on the issue and hope to have it resolved by 4 p.m.