More than $1,700 worth of fireworks stolen from firework tent in Davenport

Over $1,700 worth of fireworks were stolen from the Uncle Norms Fireworks tent in Davenport. Police say this happened on June 20, 2019, during the early morning hours. (KWQC)

The suspects stole around $1,750 worth of fireworks according to officials.

If you have any information about this burglary you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the free app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

