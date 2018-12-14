Over 18 states impacted by nationwide bomb threats

The FBI is trying to figure out who is behind a slew of bomb threats that were made nationwide on Thursday. Right now, this appears to be a widespread hoax.

Here in the Quad Cities, Jumer’s Casino was evacuated following a threat and businesses across Moline and Bettendorf also received these same threats.

The same fear and disruption that was felt here, was also felt across the nation. At least 18 states received threats, some even in Toronto. While most threats were sent by email, one in Atlanta was sent by phone. Authorities there confirmed it was a hoax.

Many of these messages were requesting bitcoin payment and then threatening bombs and explosives would detonate if the money was not sent.

The FBI issued a statement reminding the public to "remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety." So far no bombs have been found but the FBI says people should still report any new threats that may be received.

They are investigating both here and overseas trying to find the source of these threats. We will continue to follow the investigation and bring you the very latest as we learn more.

