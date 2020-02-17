Over 20 cats rescued from "hoarding situation" in Bettendorf

Over 20 cats were rescued from a home in Bettendorf, this according to the Humane Society of Scott County.

Officials with the Humane Society posted to Facebook on Monday saying with the help of the Bettendorf Police Department, they were able to rescue 21 cats out of a home last week.

"We extracted 21 cats out of a single family home and into our care as part of hoarding situation," officials said in the post. "Conditions were dingy, dirty, wet and resources were scarce for these cats and kittens."

Humane Society officials say the cats are in need of medical attention, including general veterinary care, vaccinations, being fixed, feline leukemia testing and more.