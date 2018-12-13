Over 20 schools on lockdown, including Columbine High after reported threats

Officials near Denver, Colorado are urging parents to not come and get their children following a multi-school lockdown.

Officials with the Jeffco Sheriff's Twitter page say parents should not come to pick up students as they will not be released until 2:45 p.m. MST. Officials say at this time kids and staff are safe.

Officials posted to Twitter about an hour ago saying they had received threats at Columbine High School.

TV6's NBC affiliate KUSA is following this story, you can follow live updates here

KUSA says Columbine High School and 22 other nearby schools have been placed on lockdown after "reported threats".