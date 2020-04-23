Over 200 additional National Guard members activated in Illinois; 42 based out of Rock Falls

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has activated 210 additional National Guard members, 42 are based out of Rock Falls.

The approximate 210 additional Illinois National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated "from throughout the state in support of COVID-19 response operations bringing the total number of activated Illinois National Guard members to about 860," the press release read.

“This is why we put the uniform on, to assist our fellow citizens in need,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “I’m proud of our Guard members’ service as well as the devotion and dedication of their families. We couldn’t do what we do without the support and love of our Guard families.”

Officials say approximately 42 solders from the 1644th Transportation Company, based in Rock Falls, and 8 Soldiers from the 708th Medical Company, based in North Riverside, have been activated to conduct COVID-19 drive thru testing operations in Aurora. They reported to their readiness center for in processing and screening on Sunday, April 19. They are at the Aurora test site for training today, April 21, and are expected to begin testing operations tomorrow, April 22.

