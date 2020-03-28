Over $200,000 awarded to help local nonprofits

Ten local nonprofits received emergency grants to help support them during the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $215,680 was awarded by the Regional Development Authority Board of Directors on Thursday.

The board also approved a $100,000 grant to the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, making a total of $316,680 that has been contributed to pandemic relief from RDA.

The agencies helped and the amount they received include:

Cafe on Vine : $2,000

St. Anthony Catholic Church: $2,400

One Eighty: $18,980

Quad City Veterans Outreach Center: $14,300

Community Action of Eastern Iowa: $15,000

Community Health Care, Inc.: $33,000

Family Resources, Inc.: $25,000

Humility Homes and Services, Inc.: $30,000

River Bend Foodbank: $50,000

Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program: $25,000