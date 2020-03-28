Over $200,000 awarded to help local nonprofits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Ten local nonprofits received emergency grants to help support them during the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $215,680 was awarded by the Regional Development Authority Board of Directors on Thursday.
The board also approved a $100,000 grant to the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, making a total of $316,680 that has been contributed to pandemic relief from RDA.
The agencies helped and the amount they received include:
Cafe on Vine : $2,000
St. Anthony Catholic Church: $2,400
One Eighty: $18,980
Quad City Veterans Outreach Center: $14,300
Community Action of Eastern Iowa: $15,000
Community Health Care, Inc.: $33,000
Family Resources, Inc.: $25,000
Humility Homes and Services, Inc.: $30,000
River Bend Foodbank: $50,000
Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program: $25,000