The Illinois Department of Public Health announces an additional 2,341 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 63,840 positive cases.

In addition, officials announced 46 new deaths stemming from COVID-19 bringing the state total to 2,662 deaths.

An additional 13,834 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours with the total number of tests being conducted now at 333,147.

