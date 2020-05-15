Over 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; state total now over 90,000

Health officials in Illinois have announced an additional 2,432 cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the state total to 90,369 confirmed cases.

(KWQC)

With Iowa's restrictions being heavily lifted on Friday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker addressed the concerns he has with that. Governor Pritzker said while they're not collecting data on those who are crossing over from the two states, he said there is a lot of data about those gathering together in large groups.

"We know that there is a widespread positivity rate everywhere in the nation," Governor Pritzker said. "There are positive COVID, positive people who are walking around and maybe not taking the proper social distancing or precautions, but either way, I am concerned. I am genuinely concerned that with no stay at home order in place in Iowa that people who are traveling across the border and gathering in large groups, or going into restaurants or bars, or getting in close contact with others, will asymptomatic, come back to Illinois and spread it and there is lots of evidence of that sort of spread taking place. Not necessarily across that border, because there isn't data about that border in particular but there's lots of evidence of asymptomatic spread and that's the reason, remember originally, for a stay at home order. We still have a lot of people who are walking around, untested, who have COVID-19. That's why I told you more testing leads to more positive results. Because we know people are out there who haven't been tested and they are in fact, symptomatic carriers. That's my concern and I would just warn the people of the Quad Cities region to be extraordinarily careful and I would suggest that if you're looking for the opportunity to get together, to do the things that you've been doing in the past, to go into a retail store or something like that - we're 14 days away according to the data from you being able to do that. We've done so well up until now, I hope you would stay on the same course."

Additionally, health officials announced 130 additional deaths on Friday.

- Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 female 40s

- Cook County: 1 male youth, 2 males 30s, 2 females 40s, 4 males 40s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 3 unknown 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 70s

- Rock Island: 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Union County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

The health department is reporting a total of 4,058 deaths in the state related to COVID-19. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,565 specimens for a total of 538,602. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (positive tests) is 16%.

The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) is reporting the passing of a second resident with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 53 individuals at IVHM have contracted COVID-19, including two cases who have passed away.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.