Over 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois; 100+ additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,724 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 108 deaths.

That brings the state’s totals to 1,795 deaths and 39,658 positive cases. Patients range in age from younger than one to older than 100.

The new deaths are from the following counties:

- Boone County: 1 male 60s

- Clinton County: 1 female 100+

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 14 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 5 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 unknown 90s

- Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

