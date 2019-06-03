Over 30,000 pounds of Perdue Foods chicken recalled due to bone contamination

Perdue Foods is recalling approximately 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that could potentially be contaminated with pieces of bone material.

The recall involves Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast tenders, breaded chicken breast strips whole grain and breaded chicken breast nuggets whole grain.

Also, 10-pound bulk boxes of Chef Quik boneless tender shaped chicken breast patties with rib meat and Chef Quik strip-shaped breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat.

The products were produced on March 21 and have "Use By Dates" of May 20, 2019.

They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with the recalled products.

The USDA urges consumers to check their freezers immediately for these products and discard immediately or return to the place of purchase.

You can read more on the recall at this link.