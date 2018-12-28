Over 35,000 people have reported scam that poses as Social Security Administration

Be on the lookout for scammers pretending to be from the Social Security Administration.

They're out to get your Social Security number or money.

So far this year, more than 35,000 people have reported the scam, compared to just over 3,000 last year.

The scammers will often say your Social Security number is about to be suspended because of suspicious activity, but don't fall for this.

Your Social Security number will never be suspended and you do not have to verify your number to anyone who calls.

Additionally, the Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money or send cash.