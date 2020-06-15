Over 400 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois on Monday; 19 additional deaths

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced 473 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 19 additional deaths.

The new deaths come from Cook County and the ages range from 50 - 90 years old.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 133,016 cases, including 6,326 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 8–June 14 is 3%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.