Over $400 worth of clothes stolen from Kohl's in Moline

Two suspects are needing to be identified after police say they stole merchandise from the Kohl's in Moline.

Police say on January 21 they entered the store and then went to try on name-brand sportswear in a fitting room. The two then left the fitting room without any merchandise.

According to officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, the two left behind the hangers and tags in the fiiting room. Police say they left the store separately, wearing the items that were stolen and got into the same dark gray passenger car.

The stolen items are valued at around $400.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.