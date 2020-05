Over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 144 additional deaths announced

Illinois announced 4,014 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 83,021 so far in 98 counties.

In addition, 144 new deaths were announced bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,601.

- Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Clinton County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 17 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 50s,

- McHenry County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80s

- Randolph County: 1 male 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 2 females 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

29,266 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, the most in a 24 hour period in Illinois so far. 471,691 tests have been conducted so far in Illinois for COVID-19.

