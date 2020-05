UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: Only one person is now without power according to MidAmerican. The majority of those affected by Friday morning's power outage have had power restored.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the number of customers without power was over 4,000.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company's website, as of 1:13 p.m., one customer was without power.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. Officials are estimating the power to be restored around 1:30 p.m.