Health officials in Iowa on Friday announced over 300 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the state total now to 14,049 Iowans who have tested positive.

According to officials, 93,556 Iowans have been tested; equating to 1 in every 34 Iowans. Of those findings; 1 out of every 223 Iowan tests positive.

Officials say 6,561 have recovered from COVID-19.

You can view more statistics on the COVID-19 in Iowa website at this link.