Over $6,200 raised to purchase diverse books for Quad Cities schools

Over $6,250 has been raised to help purchase books for Quad Cities schools that will embrace diversity through characters and backgrounds, promoting social justice.

The organizer, Amanda Carter, wrote "all children need books that are mirrors that allow them to see themselves and their own experiences, windows that they can look through to see other worlds and experiences different than their own." Carter says she is using her privilege to help others and help make the world a better place.

Books will be distributed to various Quad Cities schools. The fundraiser concluded on Juneteenth, the 155th anniversary of the freedom of slaves in the United States.

The Moline Public Schools Foundation donated $500 to help buy diverse books, specifically for the Moline-Coal Valley Schools.