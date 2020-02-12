Over 70 cats rescued from basement in Des Moines following "hoarding situation"

Over 70 cats have been rescued from a home in Des Moines according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Officials posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying their mobile rescue team was on the scene to rescue the cats from a hoarding situation.

"Some of the cats and kittens were in critical condition, and some of the kittens were newborns," officials said in the post. "So far a total of 74 cats have been removed from the property."

The animal rescue followed up on Wednesday saying the cats were rescued from a basement in Des Moines and that some of the cats were even inside of the walls.

"The floors were covered with bloody diarrhea from cats who were critically ill," the post read. "It was clear that a lot of suffering had occurred inside that house."

Officials say they found days-old kittens with umbilical cords still attached, two cats with leg deformities which they say was likely from inbreeding, many cats that were likely pregnant and more cats with life-threatening medical conditions.

"We are still working to rescue the remaining cats, and like before, we will not stop until every last one is rescued – no matter what it takes," the animal rescue posted to Facebook. "Sadly, help arrived too late for 4 of the cats, but it could have been even worse. It turns out that the cats had only been on the property for 5 days before the rescue began! Because of your support, we were able to answer the call, but the work is not over yet."

Officials say they're now raising money to help cover the cost of critical medical treatments to hopefully get the cats prepared for adoption.