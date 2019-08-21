Over two dozens animals removed from home in Kewanee

Over two dozen animals have been taken from a home in Kewanee, Illinois.

Police posted to Facebook Wednesday announced that 25 animals were removed from the home.

On Tuesday, August 20, police received a call to check the welfare of a property and its residents in the 800 block of North Burr Street.

The caller said there was a strong animal odor coming from the property.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the residents and found the property was filled with an overwhelming amount of cats "that were urinating and defecating causing the odor throughout the neighborhood."

Officials say they initially found 24 cats and two dogs in the home. The cats and one of the dogs were taken to the Kewanee Veterinary Clinic to be checked out and will be held at the city's pound.

More cats are on the property according to officials, but at this time the cats are feral and are not easy for them to catch. Officials say they have not found any dead animals at this time and that most appear to be in good health.

The Kewanee Police Department and the Kewanee Community Development Department are working with other social service agencies to determine the next step for the property, the animals, and the residents.

Kewanee Police officers worked with the Kewanee City Pound, The Henry County Humane Society, the Kewanee Fire Department, and the City of Kewanee Community Development Department to remove the animals from the property.